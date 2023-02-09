The Flash - 'Hear No Evil'

NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Grant Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark (Jon Cor) and comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim (#902). Original airdate 2/15/2023.