THE CW NETWORK ACQUIRES DRAMA SERIES "FAMILY LAW" FROM ENTERTAINMENT ONE, ADDING TO ITS GROWING SLATE OF SCRIPTED ACQUISITIONS

One-Hour Legal Drama From SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions Stars

Jewel Staite and Victor Garber

March 31, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network has acquired the one-hour Canadian drama series FAMILY LAW, distributed by Entertainment One (eOne) which stars Jewel Staite ("Firefly") and Emmy® and Tony® nominated Victor Garber ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow"), it was announced today by Kevin Levy, Executive Vice President, Program Planning, Scheduling and Acquisitions. The premiere of FAMILY LAW will be announced at a later date.

FAMILY LAW follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi (Staite) struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is forced to work at her estranged father Harry's (Garber) firm, Svensson and Associates, and practice in family law for the first time while forging new relationships with the half-brother Daniel (Zach Smadu, "Cardinal") and half-sister Lucy (Genelle Williams, "The Expanse") whom she's never met. The result is a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunctions.

Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment's Global (Canada), FAMILY LAW is created, written and executive produced by award-winning author Susin Nielsen ("Degrassi"). The series is executive produced by SEVEN24's Jordy Randall ("Heartland") and Tom Cox ("Fortunate Son"), and Lark's Erin Haskett ("Motive") and Andy Mikita ("Stargate SG-1") serve as executive producers. eOne holds international distribution rights to the series. The deal was brokered by eOne's Dan Loewy, Executive Vice President, Sales, Americas and ANZ.

FAMILY LAW joins a growing slate of scripted acquisitions for The CW, which over the past year includes the one-hour drama LEONARDO starring Aidan Turner, Matilda De Angelis and Freddie Highmore, the half-hour comedy-drama BUMP starring Nathalie Morris and the international action series PROFESSIONALS starring Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser and Elena Anaya. Premiere dates for these series will be announced at a later date. Viewers have also been introduced to international hits such as the investigative drama CORONER starring Serinda Swan, supernatural comedy series WELLINGTON PARANORMAL, and the thriller DEVILS starring Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey, all of which will return for new seasons later this year.