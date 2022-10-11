The CW celebrates live, legacy of Queen Elizabeth II with new "ET" special

BURBANK, CA -- The CW has announced the all-new special, "Entertainment Tonight Presents Queen Elizabeth II: The Woman Behind the Crown," exploring the remarkable life and unforgettable legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. The special will air on CW69 on Saturday, October 15, at 8 pm.

Hosted by Kevin Frazier ("Entertainment Tonight") from outside Buckingham Palace, the hour-long special focuses on the behind-the-scenes life of Queen Elizabeth II, from her love story and her sense of humor to the secret messages she sent with her fashion.

The special also explores how she navigated scandals within the royal family and her relationship with Hollywood stars. Including new interviews with palace staff and stars that knew her best, the special is filled with never-before-heard stories about the late monarch.

"Entertainment Tonight Presents Queen Elizabeth II: The Woman Behind the Crown" is executive produced by Erin Johnson, with Leslie Kawaguchi and Whitney Wallace serving as co-executive producers.