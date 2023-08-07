Watch CBS News
Features

The Chosen - 'The wedding gift'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Nicodemus (Erick Avari) interrogates John the Baptizer (David Amito) while Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) and his students make their way to a wedding celebration in Cana. When the wine runs low, Mary (Vanessa Benavente) asks her son to intervene on behalf of the bridegroom's family (#105). The episode was written by Ryan Swanson, Dallas Jenkins and Tyler Thompson and directed by Dallas Jenkins. The CW original airdate 8/13/2023.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.