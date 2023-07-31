The Chosen - 'The rock on which it is built'
With his life and family under threat from Rome, Simon (Shahar Isaac) spends one last night fishing in a desperate attempt to square his debts. Andrew (Noah James) spots a familiar face waiting for them on the shores of Galilee (#104). The episode was written by Ryan Swanson, Dallas Jenkins and Tyler Thompson and directed by Dallas Jenkins. The CW original airdate 8/6/2023.
