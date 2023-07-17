The Chosen - 'Shabbat'

Matthew (Paras Patel) validates Simon's (Shahar Isaac) claims with Praetor Quintus (Brandon Potter), Nicodemus (Erick Avari) investigates the miracle reported in the Red Quarter, and Mary (Elizabeth Tabish) receives surprise guests at her Shabbat dinner (#102). The episode was written by Ryan Swanson, Dallas Jenkins and Tyler Thompson and directed by Dallas Jenkins. The CW original airdate 7/23/2023.