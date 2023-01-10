The best films of 2022

Last year felt like a return to form for cinema. After the pandemic stifled production schedules and release dates and audiences reluctant to return to the theater, 2022 showed a resurgence for the film industry and the proof is in the regularity of releases and the quality of the films. Sequels to established intellectual properties such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had audiences flocking back to the cinemas. Jordan Peele continued to provide original and compelling screenplays with his third feature-length film, Nope. Matt Reeves redefined the classic detective-noir depiction of one of DC's most recognizable heroes in The Batman. S.S. Rajamouli provided an action-packed Avengers-esque thrill ride with RRR. Last year was notable for adaptations with the critical success of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All. The conversation wouldn't be complete without mentioning Charlotte Wells' incredible directorial debut with Aftersun. These honorable mentions would have made the list any other year which is a testament to the high-caliber brilliance of these next films.



Top Gun: Maverick - Joseph Kosinski

As it stands, Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick has become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 at the domestic/worldwide box office and has experienced unprecedented success on the ancillary market since its release on VOD and streaming platforms. The sequel to Tony Scott's hypermasculine 80s classic has been a saving grace for cinema enthusiasts who still believe the best way to experience a film is in the theaters. It's that attention to preserving the theatrical experience that made Top Gun: Maverick a stand-out hit amongst audiences. The dedication to capturing stunts in-camera and opting for as few visual effects as possible created one of this year's most mesmeric and immersive experiences at the theaters. It's a visually layered film with thematic elements that cover nostalgia, devotion, and valor while exploring teamwork and comradery in the face of adversity. It's every bit as heartwarming as it is exhilarating, propelling itself into the conversation for awards consideration come the Oscars.

Pearl - Ti West

Ti West's prequel/sequel follow-up to 2022's Texas Chainsaw Massacre-inspired teen slasher, X, was a blood-soaked technicolor throwback in Pearl. I thoroughly enjoyed the first entry in this planned trilogy by Ti West. I thought it was a surprisingly heartfelt depiction of someone living life with regret, surrounded by nagging reminders of youthful ambitions and blissfulness. To my surprise, Pearl doubles down on the compelling character study, further fleshing out the titular antagonist by exploring her adolescent aspirations set against the backdrop of a rural midwestern town during World War 1. Coveting for the life she sees on the big screen while under authoritative control by her autocratic mother, Pearl's repression and eagerness for stardom collide resulting in bloodshed and a manic search for identity. The film has an incredible aesthetic with its three-strip technicolor presentation and its early 20th-century production design. Mia Goth is otherworldly with her dedication to the character, culminating in one of the most unsettling endings I've seen all year.



Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

This year's Palme d'Or was awarded to Ruben Östlund's critical examination of societal hierarchies and clashing political ideologies, Triangle of Sadness. Ruben's films are often overtly satirical, opting to poke fun at social power structures and moral hypocrisy. Triangle of Sadness is divided into two distinctive halves, the first being a sardonic observation of well-off individuals and their lifestyles amidst attending a luxury cruise, and the second being a humorous social experiment when the cruise eventually crashes, leaving the attendants stranded on an island. Power dynamics begin to shift when the playing ground is considered even. Career accolades, wealth, and pre-existing power dynamics have sunk with the boat, rendering those civil advantages utterly useless on a deserted island. New power relations form as the complexities of life are stripped down to their most basic form of survival. It's a film that's simultaneously thought-provoking and entertaining and it's one of the best comedies of 2022.



Babylon - Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle's censorious love letter to the Hollywood of old is anything but run-of-the-mill. Chazelle's new 189-minute epic is a fascinating depiction of old Hollywood in a transitional period from the late 20s to the early 30s following the shift from the silent era to talking films. The film follows a trio of characters played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, charting their rise and fall during this rambunctious period in Hollywood. It's exuberant, extreme, and excessive, portraying an era of deep depravity and deviance. The cinematography is flashy, the score is chaotic, and the script is full of lavish set pieces and memorable characters. Please check out my review of Babylon for my extended thoughts on one of the best theatrical experiences of the year!



The Northman - Robert Eggers

Based solely on my admiration for The Witch and The Lighthouse, The Northman quickly became one of my more anticipated releases of 2022 and it did not disappoint. Eggers is known for creating atmospheric and immersive period pieces heavily rooted in historical accuracy and archival veracity. It's this attention to detail that makes his films transportive. All his films can be easily summarized into a concise synopsis, but his craft and technical prowess elevate the material. The Northman is a Nordic tale of revenge. The film chronicles the devotion of Prince Amleth to avenge his father's death and to rescue his family from his quisling uncle. It's a harrowing story of honor, overbearing masculinity, and cruelty in a time of no sympathy. Every fiber of this film feels tangible and it's yet another paragon of quality in Eggers' illustrious filmography thus far.

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin may just be the most melancholic film of 2022. The film is undoubtedly quick-witted with its simple concept and playful dialogue, but fundamentally wistful in its depiction of loneliness and cynicism. McDonagh's pessimistic illustration of a failing friendship is on full display as we observe a withering relationship between two lifelong friends. Tittle tattle and bavardage permeate the small island off the coast of Ireland as the seemingly immutable friendship tales off into obscurities as one side decides to end the comradeship due to a lack of interest in the other. With every interaction between the two from there on out, Colm, played by Brendan Gleeson, threatens to cut off a finger of his own until Pádraic, played by Colin Farrell, leaves him be. What follows is a tragic exploration of living a life of emptiness and an examination of the consequences of pessimism.

Decision to Leave - Park Chan-wook

I've been a massive fan of Park Chan-wook's filmography dating back to his earlier films like Joint Security Area (2000) and Oldboy (2003). He was my gateway into the greater wealth of fantastic Korean cinema and is indisputably one of the best modern directors of our time. Although Decision to Leave is one of Park Chan-wook's tamest endeavors, the film overwhelmingly succeeds with its loving homage to Hitchcock's detective-noir films and twisted romances. Decision to Leave follows a detective investigating an apparent cliffside accident. The dead man's sibylline wife becomes the primary suspect as an unlikely relationship forms between the investigating detective and the accused wife. It's a languishing love story and a genre-bending murder mystery up there with some of the best films in each respective category. Its editing is playful and inventive, the cinematography is kinetic and purposeful, and Park Hae-il and Tang Wei deliver knockout performances. Tang Wei's character in particular was written with such sorrow, delivering one of my favorite quotes from 2022 - "The moment you said you loved me, your love ended. The moment your love ended; my love began."



Tár - Todd Fields

Martin Scorsese wasn't kidding when he said the clouds lifted when he experienced Todd Field's Tár for the first time. This film blew me away and it still has its latches on me long after my first initial viewing. Cate Blanchett plays the famed fictional musician/conductor, Lydia Tár. Elements of Lydia's past threaten the credibility of her career merely days before conducting and leading a symphony designed to propel her status as a renowned composer forward. Tár explores various avenues of cancel culture, further examining the reasonableness of separating the art from the artist and whether unfavorable behavior negatively impacts the way we perceive certain individuals' art. Todd Field ensnarls the audiences in an intricately written narrative and refuses to pick a side or provide definitive answers. It's a densely packed film with a tour de force performance by Cate Blanchett that'll firmly set her as one of the front-runners for Best Actress at the Golden Globes and Oscars.



Everything Everywhere All at Once - The Daniels

No film in 2022 emotionally resonated more with me than Everything Everywhere All at Once did. It's a film about the overwhelming nature of life, the butterfly effect of difficult decisions, coming to terms with your reality, and testing the strength of familial bonds in the face of hardships and vicissitudes. Amongst the absurdities and chaotic disturbances lies this poetic understanding of the importance of finding happiness in what life offers. What starts as a relatively simple concept of a struggling business owner's dispute with the IRS shifts into a multiversal exploration of nihilism and existentialism wrapped in an examination of generational trauma and one's search for self-identity. Life can be complicated - simple aspects of life can become overbearing, relationships can be strained, and decisions mount up. We spread ourselves thin in every direction and lose focus on the things closest to our hearts. Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most original screenplays in years anchored by heart-capturing performances by Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu and the brilliant re-emergence of Ke Huy Quan. The film is visually creative with its hyperactive editing and playful visuals with a notable homage to my favorite director, Wong Kar-Wai. It's been nearly a year since this film has released and there's not a day that goes by where I don't think about it.