The Atlanta Children’s Film Festival inspires the next generation of filmmakers

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Young filmmakers are making connections and getting hands-on experience at the 16th Annual Atlanta Children's Film Festival, which runs through June 25.

For 12-year-old homeschooler Ramona Mapp and her sister from Covington, filmmaking is a family affair, but Ramona said she is not taking all the credit.

"It's all my parents. They do a really good job, and we work together to make a film," she said.

Their pilot film called "In The Craft Room" gives viewers an inside look at bees and STEAM -- Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

"We're proud of them, and we're proud because they have an understanding of storytelling, understanding of how to put things together," said Ramona's mom, Joey Johnson. "It starts with basic things, and that's the stuff you're gonna need when you do more complex things."

Their film, along with more than 70 others, are on display at this year's Atlanta Children's Film Festival at the in-person and virtual film screenings. The festival, which started on June 9, is hosted by Kids Video Connection, Inc.

"They're films made by children and for children by independent producers from around the world," said Alesia Johnson, the film festival's CEO and director. "This is a fun activity, where children can learn about the film and TV industry, and also we want to make parents aware and children aware of media literacy."

Students are attending several workshops, including Intro to Media Literacy, which inspires them to create positive content. In addition, kids are getting hands-on film industry experience.

"I've always found it interesting on how to use cameras and how to write scripts and how it can just shoot to the public after production," said 13-year-old Helena Landers.

Organizers say there's a growing need to create more talent on camera and behind the scenes, and the Children's Film Festival is giving future filmmakers the tools for success here in Atlanta, which is a major entertainment hub.

"Many of the workers are coming from L.A., they're coming from New York, and we're trying to work with the school systems here to prepare the next generation of filmmakers, so they can fill those roles," Johnson said.

The young filmmakers said they are thankful for the experience.