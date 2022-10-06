Terminally ill man travels through Metro Atlanta on mission to collect matching tattoos

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (WUPA) -- A terminally ill Ohio man traveling the country passed through Metro Atlanta, meeting strangers who support his journey by getting matching tattoos.

People from all walks of life go to Marked 4 Life in Alpharetta, getting tattoos that hold special meaning, and every now and then, someone like Don Caskey, 56, from Toledo, Ohio walks in.

"I was diagnosed with terminal cancer. It will be three years ago this coming December, and I decided I wanted to go out and make memories of people I didn't know to take with me when I pass away," he said.

Caskey asks strangers if they want to get matching tattoos. "It was a little of an uphill battle, at first, because people thought I was crazy, saying, 'Hey, I don't know you, but let's get a matching tattoo,'" he said.

The not-so-crazy gesture has resulted in more than 545 matching tattoos since August 2020.

"I've been to Alaska, I've been to Massachusetts, I've been to Florida," Caskey said, discussing his travels. His next stops are Valdosta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida, then he'll head to Houston, Texas at the end of the month.

Random supporters are glad to salute Don with matching tattoos, and he's more than happy to wear their support.

"The way he's navigating things is absolutely amazing. He could have took it in a whole different direction, and one day at a time, and he's having a good time doing it," said Taara Hennings, who came to get her matching tattoo the next day after meeting Caskey.

"I met him a few years ago on Facebook. I met him in person a couple of days ago, and he's always been an inspiration to me," said Sara Orthner, who also got a matching tattoo.

"I love it. Don is an amazing person, especially, what he's doing is pretty cool," said Marked 4 Life Tattoo Artist Antron Evans.

"It's one of the coolest feelings in the world, I mean, to have someone you don't know willing to put a mark on them forever," Caskey said.

His doctor says he looks better than most people with Stage 4 kidney cancer and encouraged him to continue the journey. "He said, 'You know what? Tomorrow's not promised to anybody. You have terminal cancer, and you're definitely not coming out of it alive,'" Caskey said.

He could have just months left to live, or years, and with the support of his five kids and his new friends, he's making every day count.

"I'm gonna keep going 'til I can't go no more," said Caskey.

And he's inspiring everyone he meets to do the same.