Taylor Swift will unveil four previously unreleased songs

(CNN) -- Time has not run out on Taylor Swift's "Midnights" era.

The "Anti-Hero" singer shared on Instagram on Thursday that "in celebration of the Eras Tour," she'll be releasing four previously unreleased songs. They're set to debut at midnight.

Those songs will be: "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)" featuring Joy William and John Boy Music, "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)" and "All of the Girls You Loved Before."

Three of the four songs that Swift is releasing appear to be rerecordings, as they include the "(Taylor's Version)" tag in the titles.

In 2019, Swift's former label, Big Machine, sold the master recordings of her music catalog, prompting the singer to record new versions of her previous albums. In 2021, Swift released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)."

The track "If This Was a Movie" was originally included on a deluxe edition of Swift's 2010 album "Speak Now." Known for including an abundance of Easter eggs in her songs, videos and on her social media, Swifties have speculated that "Speak Now" is the next rerecorded album she plans to release.

Swift has not confirmed which rerecorded album she plans to release next.

"Eyes Open" is a track off of the "The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond" soundtrack, a companion album for the 2012 film "The Hunger Games." The song was not originally included in the film itself but is featured on the soundtrack, along with "Safe & Sound."

"All of the Girls You Loved Before" is an unreleased track that was recorded during Swift's "Lovers" era in 2019, according to Variety.

Her long-awaited Eras Tour is set to kick off in Glendale, Arizona on March 18, marking Swift's first tour in five years.