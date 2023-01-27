Taylor Swift teases release of ''Lavender Haze'' music video

(CNN) -- Taylor Swift has us floating on a cloud of "Lavender Haze."

The singer teased the debut of the music video to her latest single on Instagram on Thursday, telling her followers to "meet me at midnight." In the clip, a person appearing to be Swift is seated on a bed clouded by actual lavender haze as the hit song plays in the background.

"Lavender Haze" is the third music video to debut from her 2022 "Midnights" album, following the videos for "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled."

The deeply personal hit "Anti-Hero" is the Grammy winner's longest-running Billboard Hot 100 single to stay in the No. 1 spot, spending eight weeks on top and surpassing the seven weeks that "Blank Space" held in 2014.

Swift had previously revealed on Instagram that "Lavender Haze" was written about her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, explaining that throughout their six-year relationship, they've had to dodge "weird" tabloid rumors.

Swift added that "this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff," noting that she understood the term "lavender haze" is used to describe "being in love."