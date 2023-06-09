Tampa teen fills 'backpacks of joy' for children diagnosed with cancer Tampa teen fills 'backpacks of joy' for children diagnosed with cancer 02:01

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - An extraordinary Tampa teen has been spending her time packing joy and passing it on to local pediatric cancer patients. She has created a project to bring comfort to children with cancer in an innovative way.

Often when children are diagnosed with cancer, they'll spend a lengthy period away from school and their peers. This causes difficulty readjusting upon returning to the classroom.

"Getting removed from schools and going to hospitals, just that rough transition that kids face. This is a need that is often overlooked and I wanted to do something," said 18-year-old Presley. A devoted girl scout and Gold Award recipient, Presley was tasked with helping her community. Her relationship with local pediatric cancer patients started long ago.

"Volunteering here at the Children's Cancer Center since freshman year of high school," Presley says knew then that she wanted to help ease her friends' anxieties. "It wasn't really even a question."

She packed and donated 54 backpacks full of school supplies, comfort items, and a heartfelt letter and handed them out to kids at the Children's Cancer Center in Tampa.

"It was so fun just seeing them come in and choose which backpack they wanted, pulling things out, seeing what was inside. I've had multiple kids 9 months later, a year later say, 'I still use my backpack everyday'," said Presley.

"Children's Cancer Center is a happy place," said Brittany Rudolph, Event Director at the Children's Cancer Center. "It's a place where they're not getting pricked and prodded. Volunteering, people giving with their time, their treasure and their talent is what makes us successful."

"On top of their rigorous academic schedule, on top of sports, on top of all the other clubs and activities they're a part of, they dedicate this time to make a difference," said High Awards Coordinator for Girl Scouts of West Central Florida Jillian Painter.

As she heads off to college, Presley's project will now be sustained by a group of her peers who will continue to serve the Children's Cancer Center.