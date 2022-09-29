Tammy Smith Casting-Atlanta seeking female leg amputee for Netflix feature
For the Netflix feature film "STORMWIND" (working title)
Seeking Female Leg Amputee
Leg amputee
Pays: $200/8
Work Date: Friday, November 17th
Location: Fayetteville, GA
*This show requires Covid vaccination.*
----------------------------------------------------
Send Submissions to: talent@castingalltalent.com
Subject Line: Amputee
Include...
Name
Contact Information
Location
Vaccination Status
Height/Weight
Clothing Sizes
Photos (Headshot Style & Full Length)
-Photos do not have to be professional.
Clear cell phone pictures work great.
General Availability
Type of Amputation
Types of Prosthetics (if any)
Anything else you would like us to know.
