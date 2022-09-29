Tammy Smith Casting-Atlanta seeking female leg amputee for Netflix feature

For the Netflix feature film "STORMWIND" (working title)

Seeking Female Leg Amputee

Leg amputee

Pays: $200/8

Work Date: Friday, November 17th

Location: Fayetteville, GA

*This show requires Covid vaccination.*

----------------------------------------------------

Send Submissions to: talent@castingalltalent.com

Subject Line: Amputee

Include...

Name

Contact Information

Location

Vaccination Status

Height/Weight

Clothing Sizes

Photos (Headshot Style & Full Length)

-Photos do not have to be professional.

Clear cell phone pictures work great.

General Availability

Type of Amputation

Types of Prosthetics (if any)

Anything else you would like us to know.