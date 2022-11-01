Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston shooting, attorney says

Houston police are holding a briefing on the shooting at 4 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The rapper Takeoff, of the popular rap trio Migos, was shot and killed after attending a party in Houston, Texas, early Tuesday morning, his attorney confirmed to CBS News. He was 28.

"Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff," said Drew Findling, the attorney, in a statement. "Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always."

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. Richard Shotwell via AP

Houston police have not confirmed the identity of the person pronounced dead in the shooting. The department said earlier on Tuesday that it happened at the end of a private event in Houston, which Takeoff and fellow Migos member, Quavo, 31, both attended. Two others were wounded and hospitalized, according to police.

The party, held at a bowling alley and pool hall on Halloween night, ended during the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting took place at around 2 a.m. local time and officers arrived at the scene to find multiple shell casings on the building's third floor, police said.

Officers found one person dead upon their arrival, the police department's homicide sergeant said at a news conference, while two people who sustained injuries were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police said the wounded individuals arranged private transportation and confirmed that they were alive and undergoing surgery at the time.

The person who was shot and killed was described as a Black man in his late 20s by Houston police, who said that authorities will not release the victim's name until an autopsy is conducted or a medical examiner can verify his identity, and his family is notified.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and still in its early stages, and police have asked the public to report relevant tips as detectives review surveillance footage at the Houston venue. About 40 or 50 guests attended the private party, according to Houston police.

Although authorities say they were informed that Takeoff and Quavo were among the party's attendees, they could not confirm whether the artists were involved in the shooting.