Syrian immigrant from Metro Atlanta urges public to donate toward earthquake relief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (WUPA) – A metro Atlanta man is doing his part to help those in need after this week's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The painful aftershocks are being felt around the world and right in Shahir Raslan's home in Fayetteville. Raslan, a mechanical engineer, was born in Syria and migrated to America 40 years ago.

"I do fundraisings around the country for many causes and help organizations that do humanitarian work," said Raslan, also a longtime volunteer who supports several organizations around the country, including MedGlobal and Ethaar, a non-profit organization serving local refugees and underserved families in the Georgia Muslim Community.

Shahir Raslan WUPA

His work now hits close to home, as his distant cousins and friends remain trapped in a Syrian nightmare. Their homes were destroyed, and some of them are among the 7,200 who didn't survive, according to the death toll reported as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I don't have the luxury to feel sad or cry or sit in the corner," Raslan said. "They need help before this catastrophe and with this catastrophe."

The earthquake and numerous aftershocks happened during the worst snowstorm of the year.

"Telephones are not working. Sometimes, the Internet is not working, so somehow, if it opens for a minute, the news will travel that, 'I'm ok. I'm breathing. I'm just freezing to death,'" he said. "People that were already living in tents are getting no food, because the borders are closed."

Thousands of Syrian refugees had previously fled northward from a dictatorship and Russian attacks, before finally finding some protection in the City of Idlib. Sadly, their lives are now shattered by this latest natural disaster.

Raslan says money donations are needed now more than ever to help survivors get firewood to stay warm, milk for children, and clothing. Ethaar is looking to raise $100,000 this week.

For information on how to donate, visit https://www.ethaarusa.org/. To help MedGlobal's efforts to provide medical support for those impacted by the earthquake, go to https://medglobal.org/.