Synergies Work opens doors for entrepreneurs with disabilities

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A local non-profit is giving entrepreneurs with disabilities the resources and connections to launch successful businesses.

Jasmin Duffey, 35, was the number two basketball player in the nation, attending Middle Tennessee State University, when she lost her sight during eye surgery in 2012.

"I have went through every emotion possible, sadness, depression, denial, until I found myself," the McDonough native said, describing how she found her calling as a spoken word artist.

Duffey said she needed an open door to launch her spoken word platform, Blinded by Ambition LLC, and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing business.

WUPA

"Once you're labeled as a person with a disability, I think that's where other people stop providing opportunities, and Synergies did the opposite," she said, regarding Synergies Work. "They link you with a mentor. I have my booth. I have my computer, just everything I need as an engineer. They have, like, oh my God, been such a blessing."

The inspirational spoken words she performed during her interview with Atlanta Now News captured her positive outlook.

"I'm blinded by ambition, so I never see obstacles," she said.

Aarti Sahgal, whose younger son has Down syndrome, founded Synergies Work in 2016.

"I saw that there isn't a space for entrepreneurs with disabilities. Nobody's serving them," she said, explaining how the program helped her son launch two startups. "He runs an online tea business, and he has set up his own app and technology platform."

The program has helped more than 200 entrepreneurs with disabilities since 2016, and it has launched more than 70 startup businesses in the last two years.

"There are retail businesses that they might be doing. They might be doing technology-based businesses. They can be service-oriented. They are artists," said Sahgal.

It's given artists and entrepreneurs like Duffey a clear vision for future success.

"Even the bible tells us to walk by faith and not by sight. So, this sightless life that I'm living was designed by Christ," she said, in a spoken word poem.

Synergies Work will host its first EDDIE Award Ceremony on Thursday, recognizing top entrepreneurs with disabilities. The event is sold out, but anyone interested in attending can request to join a waitlist here: https://synergieswork.org/eddie-awards/.