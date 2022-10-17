"SYB" Are are looking for DRAG KINGS & QUEENS $$$ - multiple film date options // no vaccination required.

Another Film, Another Party scene! THIS TIME - WITH A DIRECTOR SELECTION! CALLING ALL DRAG KINGS & QUEENS!

The director would like to see you!

Director wants to see the best of what Atlanta Filming has to offer! Let's show everyone how prideful Atlanta is of our vibrant and exciting LGBTQIA+ community! Let's show them the BEAUTY behind our movement.

They are currently casting Drag Kings & Queens for an upcoming club-type scene (being filmed at our stages). Everyone is welcome to apply - there is a very strong LGBTQIA+ vibe presence going on, so bring it if you got it!

TLDR; "SYB" needs some of Atlanta's wonderful Drag Kings and Queens for an upcoming scene.

Casting TayorMade

SCHEDULE DETAILS:

Since these club scenes are being filmed over the span of several days, you can work one day or many days! Please choose any/all dates that you are available for & we will do our best to book you for as many days as possible (please note, these are NOT big background days!!).

Once you've been assigned/booked for a date(s) please know you will be required to covid test (with our lab) the day before your first date of filming - unless your first filming date is on a Monday, then you would test on a Friday.

ALL FILMING AND TESTING WILL BE IN

ATLANTA, GA

CALL TIMES : Filming will have a mid-later morning call times. Please plan for a 12hr day (at least).

These dates will NOT be overnights and should NOT be super early morning calls (we aren't morning people either!!!).

FILMING DATE OPTIONS:

(YOU CAN WORK ONE OR MANY)

THURSDAY 10/20

FRIDAY 10/21

MONDAY 10/24

TUESDAY 10/25

WEDNESDAY 10/26

PLEASE SEE ROLE BELOW TO APPLY:

👑 DRAG KINGS & QUEENS 👑

⭐️ DIRECTION SELECTION ⭐️

RATE : $200/12

COVID BUMP : $30

AGE : 18 - 50

GENDER : ANY

ETHNICITY : ALL

NOTES:

LOOKING FOR MALES & FEMALES WHO HAVE THEIR OWN DRAG MAKEUP AND WARDROBE (ALL LEVELS OF DRAG WELCOMED)!

PLEASE UPLOAD A PHOTO OF YOURSELF AND YOUR CHARACTER(S) AND WE WILL LET YOU KNOW WHICH ONE THE DIRECTOR LIKES BEST!

(PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE upload ALL of your looks! We want to see them ALL!!! 😍😍😍😍😍)

IMPORTANT INFO :

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED FOR "SYB"

2. YOUR COVID & FILMING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE AFTERNOON / EVENING BEFORE EACH OF THESE DATES.

https://castingtaylormade.com/.../syb-director-selection...