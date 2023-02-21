Suwanee man is in desperate search for a kidney donor

SUWANEE, Ga. (WUPA) -- The clock is ticking for a Metro Atlanta man who needs a kidney.

"I can't do all the physical activities I want to do. Also, my family life is really restricted. It has to be scheduled around dialysis," said Vishnu Dureddy, who spends up to 18 hours on a dialysis machine daily. "I had my creatine levels were a little bit elevated, but the doctor said, 'Hey, it'll be alright. Take medication.'"

He said he never even had a cold before fatigue set in 20 years ago -- but three years ago, things took a turn for the worse.

"They said, 'You have to go be on dialysis. You don't have an option,'" Dureddy said, explaining how his doctors said he could go into cardiac arrest without the dialysis.

Vishnu Duredy with his daughters. Facebook page: 'Our Dad needs a kidney Vishnu Dureddy'

At the time, he was also diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare hereditary condition that affects seven in 1 million people. The condition prevents the kidneys from properly filtering waste out of the blood.

Dureddy works as an IT professional from home in order to accommodate dialysis, which kept him from attending his father's funeral in India last year. Now that the disease has progressed, doctors said he needs a kidney transplant in order to survive.

"My blood type is O," he said. "They say, based on your blood type, the wait list is five to eight years."

His daughters launched a Facebook page called "Our Dad Needs a Kidney – Vishnu Dureddy.

"He is very caring, and he always makes me and my sister very happy," said Saahithi Dureddy.

His other daughter, Sarayu, turns 15 next week, and she's hoping for the perfect birthday gift.

"I'm hoping that my dad gets a kidney for my birthday, so he can spend more time with us and do things that we weren't able to do," she said.

The Facebook page provides links with data and how potential donors can get tested.

"Every thought, everything he does for his family, he puts us way before, ahead of him in everything he does," said his wife, Pushpa. "Help us. Save my husband's life."

For more information, click here: https://www.facebook.com/ourdadneedsakidneyvishnudureddy/