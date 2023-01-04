Suspect arrested, charged with murder of Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Atlanta police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the December shooting death of a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy.

"Alton Oliver, a 26-year-old male, was taken into custody, charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony," said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Police arrested Oliver on Monday, just days after they say he shot and killed Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy James Thomas Jr., 24. Thomas was recruited from his home state of Mississippi.

The shooting took place on December 29, 2022, on Bolton Road near Peyton Road in northwest Atlanta, at around 4:30 a.m. Officers found Thomas dead in the driver's seat of his car after it crashed, and they said the crash likely happened after the shooting.

"The suspect was on foot, and right now, there was some type of argument that escalated to the gunfire," Hampton said. "It appears that they did not have any previous relationship or knowledge of one another."

It's a devastating blow for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Patrick Labat, who described Thomas as an outstanding officer who loved to protect and serve.

"As you can imagine, we are grieving with the family, but we are also wrapping our arms around the family," Labat said. "Deputy Thomas was born and raised in Mississippi, and he'll be laid to rest in his hometown," he said.

Help from the community also made a big impact on the investigation.

"It shows the work of citizens, the 911 caller, some truck drivers that had dash cam videos, and just the technology that the City of Atlanta has," said Hampton.

Atlanta Mayor Ander Dickens credited the city's closed-circuit camera network for its role in helping to locate and apprehend Oliver.

"Our camera network called Connect Atlanta was very instrumental in helping bring this individual to justice," Dickens said regarding Oliver, who is in custody at the Cobb County Jail.

Atlanta police also pledged to work hard for other victims.

"This department will not rest until we bring justice to every family that has lost someone to crime," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

A moment of remembrance in honor of Deputy Thomas has been scheduled for Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center. For details on how to support the family, visit the Fulton County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.