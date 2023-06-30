Supreme Court blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness program

(CNN) — In a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden, the Supreme Court blocked the administration's student loan forgiveness plan Friday, rejecting a program aimed at delivering up to $20,000 of relief to millions of borrowers struggling with outstanding debt.

The decision was 6-3 with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative supermajority.

Republican-led states and conservatives challenging the program say it amounts to an unlawful attempt to erase an estimated $430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the pandemic.

People rally in support of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan in front of the the U.S. Supreme Court on February 28 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Roberts said the Biden administration and Secretary of Education rewrote the law.

"The Secretary's comprehensive debt cancellation plan cannot fairly be called a waiver – it not only nullifies existing provisions, but augments and expands them dramatically," Roberts wrote. "However broad the meaning of 'waive or modify,' that language cannot authorize the kind of exhaustive rewriting of the statute that has taken place here."

The White House sought to use the HEROES Act authority to waive the debt.

Roberts said the government needed direct authorization from Congress.

"The question here is not whether something should be done; it is who has the authority to do it."

The court's decision means that borrowers targeted by Biden's plan will receive no relief. Monthly payment obligations that were paused during the Covid-19 pandemic will be due starting in October.

The White House has said that it received 26 million applications to the program before a lower court in Texas issued a nationwide injunction in November, and that 16 million of those applications had been approved for relief.

The plan would have assisted borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year ($250,000 for households) in 2020 or 2021. He argued the relief program was necessary in order to avoid a surge in defaults or delinquencies for those impacted by Covid who have outstanding loans.