Superman & Lois - 'Too close to home'

TENSIONS MOUNT – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) interrupts an intense conversation between Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks). Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tried to run interferrence between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Lastly, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) has a heated discussion with Candice's dad. Stewart Hendler directed the episode written by Juliana James (#304). Original airdate 4/4/2023.