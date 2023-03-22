Watch CBS News
Superman & Lois - 'In cold blood'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

In Cold Blood | Superman And Lois Season 3 Episode 3 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat's (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal." Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison (#303). Original airdate 3/28/2023    

First published on March 22, 2023 / 12:45 PM

