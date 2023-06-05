Summer program helps build self-esteem, teaches life skills for youth

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WUPA) -- A free summer program is helping campers build their self-esteem and teach them life skills as well as preparing them to be young adults.

Kayla Mitchell is only 13 years old, but she said that she has been bullied for years.

"I've been pretty much teased my whole life," she said. "And just thinking about that kind of made me tear up, but, I'm just trying to stay strong."

She said she gets emotional thinking about everything she has gone through.

"Be positive, mind body-wise," she said. "Don't listen to them. It's just words."

She, along with other kids, learned about how to deal with bullying at the Boys-to-Men, Girls-to-Pearls Summer Program. The free program is hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

"It teaches young men and ladies how to be great leaders," said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox. "But it also teaches about self-esteem; anti-bullying."

There are more than 30 kids in the program. They each had to write an essay in order to be admitted to the program. This year, the kids will also go on field trips to help build confidence and self-worth.

"They're preparing themselves, so that when things happen, they have the understanding that they can make it through it," said Deputy McNeil, one of the program's instructors.

Participants in the program say they've learned a lot of life skills, but also about themselves.