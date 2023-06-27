Watch CBS News
U.S.

Sudden storm blasts cruise ship, tossing umbrellas, chairs and more

By Michael King

/ CBS/CNN

FL: New video of storm hitting cruise ship at Port Canaveral
FL: New video of storm hitting cruise ship at Port Canaveral 01:21

(CNN) - A passenger on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas recorded a harrowing video on June 16 at Port Canaveral, Florida.

Cora Cornett said the passengers had boarded the cruise ship earlier that same day, but the ship had not left port yet -- when a strong storm rolled in. 

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area at the time the video was shot.

cruise-ship-weather.jpg
Cruise ship passengers ran for cover when a sudden storm tossed chairs, umbrellas, and more on June 16, in Port Canaveral, Florida.  CNN

Cornett said the wild weather lasted about ten minutes.

The winds blew around umbrellas, lounge chairs, and more across the deck of the ship. 

Cornett said crew members jumped into action to help passengers and especially children separated from their parents in the commotion. 

She said the ship was able to set sail a short time later. She said that she did not know if a delayed departure was due to the severe weather. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 5:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.