Watch CBS News
Local News

Suburban Atlanta wreck kills 1, injures 10 others

/ AP

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta wreck Saturday killed one person and seriously injured 10 others.

The Clayton County Police Department says at least one vehicle caught fire in the four-vehicle wreck. It took place at a busy and complex intersection on Tara Boulevard, a thoroughfare that serves as the spine of the county south of Atlanta.

The police department told local news outlets that a vehicle ran a red traffic signal. Pictures and video showed mangled vehicles and debris littering the intersection.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 9:56 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.