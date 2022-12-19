Suburban Atlanta wreck kills 1, injures 10 others

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta wreck Saturday killed one person and seriously injured 10 others.

The Clayton County Police Department says at least one vehicle caught fire in the four-vehicle wreck. It took place at a busy and complex intersection on Tara Boulevard, a thoroughfare that serves as the spine of the county south of Atlanta.

The police department told local news outlets that a vehicle ran a red traffic signal. Pictures and video showed mangled vehicles and debris littering the intersection.