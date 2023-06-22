Students gather in Atlanta for real-world skills competition

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Students from around the country have gathered in Atlanta for a competition that will allow them to learn real-world skills.

"I wanted something completely different from what I was learning in school. My life has completely a direction I never thought it would," said Jose Rodriguez. "I have learned so much not just about myself, but about America and the industry. I'm super excited. Seeing all these people show off their talents. It's amazing."

SkillsUSA is a national leadership and skills competition taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta this week.

WUPA

"These are the 'goats' of their crafts -- masonry, carpentry competing -- and these kids are the hope for everything," said John Montgomery with SkillsUSA. "It's incredible."

More than 15,000 students and instructors are attending SkillsUSA, with 6,000 competing in the events during the competition.

"It helps you to have the confidence that there are careers available for you," said former competitor Xiomara Schultz. "My parents didn't graduate from college, but there's plenty of good jobs, so maybe there's other pathways to success."

Former competitors at SkillsUSA say the students aren't just learning new skills, but building their futures.