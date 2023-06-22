Watch CBS News
Local News

Students gather in Atlanta for real-world skills competition

By Deidre Johnson

/ CW69 Atlanta

SkillsUSA national competition opens doors for thousands of students
SkillsUSA national competition opens doors for thousands of students 02:10

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Students from around the country have gathered in Atlanta for a competition that will allow them to learn real-world skills.

"I wanted something completely different from what I was learning in school. My life has completely a direction I never thought it would," said Jose Rodriguez. "I have learned so much not just about myself, but about America and the industry. I'm super excited. Seeing all these people show off their talents. It's amazing."

SkillsUSA is a national leadership and skills competition taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta this week.

snapshot-2023-06-22t090405-079.jpg
WUPA

"These are the 'goats' of their crafts -- masonry, carpentry competing -- and these kids are the hope for everything," said John Montgomery with SkillsUSA. "It's incredible."

More than 15,000 students and instructors are attending SkillsUSA, with 6,000 competing in the events during the competition.

"It helps you to have the confidence that there are careers available for you," said former competitor Xiomara Schultz. "My parents didn't graduate from college, but there's plenty of good jobs, so maybe there's other pathways to success."

Former competitors at SkillsUSA say the students aren't just learning new skills, but building their futures.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 9:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.