Stonecrest, DeKalb residents continue fight against Metro Green Recycling Center construction

STONECREST, Ga. (WUPA) – The fight to keep a recycling center out of Stonecrest continues, as residents and advocates look to block the construction of the facility.

There was no activity near the site of a proposed Metro Green Recycling Center in Stonecrest on Tuesday, but many Stonecrest and DeKalb County residents are concerned that could soon change.

In June, the DeKalb County Superior Court ruled in their favor and granted an injunction against Metro Green to stop the construction of the center. However, Metro Green recently won an appeal that overturned the decision.

Stonecrest City Hall WUPA

"It doesn't matter if you live in Stonecrest or Decatur, if you live in South DeKalb, Stonecrest's decisions will affect you," said Pyper Bunch, a DeKalb County resident and community advocate who lives near the site.

She and other residents have expressed concerns since the recycling plant was first proposed a few years ago.

"My biggest fear is noise, air pollution, maybe water, heavy trucks going, you know, through our neighborhood, down the street here," said Jake Bryant, who also lives near the proposed site. "Sometimes, these recycling yards eventually just turn into an all-out dump."

In a statement released on July 17, the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), which represents Citizens for a Healthy and Safe Environment (CHASE) said, "The court did not address the undisputed evidence that Metro Green's permit and facility are unlawful, but instead ruled against local residents on narrow procedural issues."

"Stonecrest knew it. Metro Green knew it, but the court didn't address the fact that it's a fraudulent permit," Bunch said.

Renee Cail, the president of CHASE, said it's about protecting the residents' quality of life.

"A recycling center sitting in the heart of an African American community is not just," she said.

Stonecrest filed a Notice of Intent on July 21, 2023, to ask the Georgia Court of Appeals to review the appeal, and Mayor Jazzmin Cobble released this statement to Atlanta Now's Valencia Jones today:

"We are satisfied that the city's legal position is correct and remain confident that we will ultimately prevail in this fight for the safety and security of our community."

"That was something that the community had to put pressure on Stonecrest to do, and we're gonna keep pressure on them," said Bunch. "We are going to keep the light shining on Stonecrest to make them rectify the wrong they created."

The SELC also filed a Notice of Intent with the court on behalf of CHASE.

"For at least three years Georgia's Environmental Protection Division has known that Metro Green's facility should not have been approved," said SELC Senior Attorney, April Lipscomb, in the July 17 statement. "We hope the Georgia Supreme agrees that EPD cannot look the other way while a disruptive, polluting solid waste facility harms south DeKalb families."

Metro Green and their attorneys did not immediately respond to our request for comment.