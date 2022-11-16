Receive A Free Screening Pass To "The Fabelmans"

Critics say "The Fabelmans" is "A masterpiece." And "One of the most impressive, enlightening, vital movies Spielberg has ever made."

Monday, November 21 – 7:30pm at Regal Atlantic Station.

What the movie is about:

"The Fabelmans" is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Steven Spielberg's adolescence and first years as a filmmaker, as told through the fictional story of Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner ("Angels in America," "Caroline"), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg's "Lincoln" and "Munich."

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle ("The Predator", "American Gigolo" series) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea", "My Week with Marilyn") as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano ("The Batman", "There Will Be Blood") as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen ("Steve Jobs", "An American Pickle") as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and honorary "uncle" to the Fabelman children, and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch ("Uncut Gems", "Ordinary People") as Mitzi's Uncle Boris.



