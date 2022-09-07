Steve Bannon faces New York state indictment, will turn himself in, sources say

Bannon expected to face charges in New York Steve Bannon expected to face charges in New York 01:30

Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's advisers, faces an indictment on state charges in New York and will turn himself in, two sources close to Bannon confirmed to CBS News late Tuesday night.

The details of the charges were not immediately clear. The New York District Attorney's Office declined to comment late Tuesday.

The news of Bannon's upcoming indictment was first reported by The Washington Post, which said Bannon will turn himself in on Thursday.

"Just days after being swatted three different times by deranged thugs from New York City inspired by the Biden Administration to assassinate me by police, the Soros-backed DA has now decided to pursue phony charges against me 60 days before the midterm election because WarRoom is the major source of the MAGA grassroots movement," Bannon said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon looks on as his attorney David Schoen speaks to reporters. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Bannon was convicted in July on charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He faces a maximum of two years in prison and his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Bannon was indicted in August of 2020 for allegedly defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars with a fundraising campaign to build a wall along the southern border, known as the "We build the wall" campaign.

Bannon said in a statement Tuesday night that the Southern District of New York did the "exact same thing in August 2020 to try to take me out of the election."

Trump pardoned Bannon shortly hours before he left office on Jan. 20, 2021.