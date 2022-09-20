Stand-in wanted for Atlanta and surround areas
NOW CASTING STAND-INS
White Male Around 5'4" - 5'6"
Production: Netflix's Codename "Stormwind"
Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas
This production requires covid vaccination.
Rate: $189/12
Ages 18 & Up
Current Work Dates
Mon, Oct. 3rd
Tue, Oct. 4th
Wed, Oct. 5th
Thu, Oct. 13th
Mon, Oct. 17th
Tues, Oct. 18th
Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd - 18th.
(In case of schedule shifts within those dates)
To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com!!!
