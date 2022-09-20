Watch CBS News
Casting

Stand-in wanted for Atlanta and surround areas

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

NOW CASTING STAND-INS

White Male Around 5'4" - 5'6"  

Production: Netflix's Codename "Stormwind"

Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas

This production requires covid vaccination.

Rate: $189/12 

Ages 18 & Up 

Current Work Dates

Mon, Oct. 3rd

Tue, Oct. 4th

Wed, Oct. 5th

Thu, Oct. 13th

Mon, Oct. 17th

Tues, Oct. 18th

Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd - 18th.

(In case of schedule shifts within those dates)

To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com!!!  

First published on September 20, 2022 / 11:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

