Stand-in wanted for Atlanta and surround areas

NOW CASTING STAND-INS

White Male Around 5'4" - 5'6"

Production: Netflix's Codename "Stormwind"

Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas

This production requires covid vaccination.

Rate: $189/12

Ages 18 & Up

Current Work Dates

Mon, Oct. 3rd

Tue, Oct. 4th

Wed, Oct. 5th

Thu, Oct. 13th

Mon, Oct. 17th

Tues, Oct. 18th

Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd - 18th.

(In case of schedule shifts within those dates)

To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com!!!