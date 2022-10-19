Watch CBS News
Stand-In Casting:
Seeking a 6'0 - 6'2 AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE, athletic build, 200lbs, age 20's to 30's, to work as a Stand-In.
Please include a resume with any and all stand-in experience.
Interview Date: November 10th
Filming Dates: Open Availability Mid-November through March 2023
Rate: $196/12
Location: Atlanta, GA
Please email pics, name, age, height, weight, stand-in experience, all wardrobe sizes and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: AQUA STAND-IN 

