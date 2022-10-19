Stand-In Casting:

Seeking a 6'0 - 6'2 AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE, athletic build, 200lbs, age 20's to 30's, to work as a Stand-In.

Please include a resume with any and all stand-in experience.

Interview Date: November 10th

Filming Dates: Open Availability Mid-November through March 2023

Rate: $196/12

Location: Atlanta, GA

Please email pics, name, age, height, weight, stand-in experience, all wardrobe sizes and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: AQUA STAND-IN