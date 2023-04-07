Stalled CSX trains spark outrage, frustration in Atlanta's Westside community

ATLANTA (WUPA) - Frustrations are mounting among residents in the Westside area of Atlanta over the continuing issue of stalled CSX freight trains blocking railroad crossings.

John C. Wright, 84, said he has lived on Chappell Road since the age of 10, and he has seen countless trains stall at the railroad crossing there. The issue brought him to tears during a press conference held by Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor (D-Atlanta) on Thursday.

"They won't split the trains up like they used to, so they won't be as long," Wright said. "It's just too much."

According to residents, trains have stalled out on the Chappel Road crossing -- a major north-south route for the Hunter Hills neighborhood in the Westside community -- from as little as 45 minutes to as long as 30 hours at a time, since last year, alone.

WUPA

Mainor, who also grew up in the area, says she has watched as senior citizens directed traffic around the trains, and she recalled other safety issues.

"I got out of my car, and I started to interview the people that were crawling underneath the train, that were crawling over the train," she said. "There was a man in a wheelchair. Community members lifted the man through the train, because he needed to get to the bus stop (on the opposite side of the railroad tracks)."

Tim Brown, a member of the Hunter Hills Neighborhood Association, shared his concerns about how the stalled trains particularly impact the seniors in the community.

"It's not just about traffic, but access to emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks, police cars, ambulances," Brown said.

Greg and Donna Jones, owners of G & J Asphalt Repair, say the stalled boxcars are also blocking customers from getting to local businesses, including theirs.

Mainor mentioned some of the responses she has received from CSX about the trains and the delays in the past.

"Superintendent is on vacation; It's the weekend; We don't have any workers to come in that area; There was an accident somewhere else, so it blocked this train," she said she has been told in the past. "We want CSX to use the technology they have, and when they need to stop in this community, that they stop it without blocking the street. It's that simple."

When contacted about the concerns that Rep. Mainor raised in her press conference, CSX issued a statement.

"We are aware of the challenges that exist in Hunter Hills and understand our responsibility to be good stewards of the communities through which we operate," said CSX in their statement. "CSX is committed to working with Rep. Mainor and we will continue to explore ways to keep lengthy crossing blockages from occurring while maintaining safe and efficient operations."

However, community residents say CSX has been giving them the run-around for decades.

Mainor said she is hoping more elected leaders can get involved to draw attention to the issue until a permanent solution can be reached.