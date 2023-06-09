Staff are working to keep kids safe from drowning at Atlanta pools

ATLANTA (WUPA) – A recent report shows some staggering data about child drownings in the U.S., but parents and staff at Atlanta area pools are working to keep kids safe.

The sounds of summer could be heard, as kids splashed around at the Grant Park Pool on Thursday afternoon. Lifeguards were ready for action, and parents were also on guard.

"You never know. If you turn away for a second, something could happen," said parent Shannon Sandusky.

Other family members were there to watch over kids as well.

Jelani Durley, a lifeguard, shared information about how the city of Atlanta is preparing for the summer months of activity at all of its pools, how staff members are doing what they can to get the word out about pool safety, and how they're getting parents involved in keeping kids safe.

"We're just tightening up on all of our rules and regulations, you know, our capacities, making sure that we have a certain amount of people that we can control, tightening up security, you know, we have metal detectors at every pool," he said. "One, it's a slippery place. It's going to be water everywhere. You gotta walk around the deck. Two, if you don't know how to swim, go and get lessons. We also provide lessons through the city of Atlanta.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 370 kids under the age of 15 drowned, and 6,400 suffered pool-related injuries between 2018 and 2020. Of the 370 drownings, 63% were identified by race, and of that percentage, nearly half of kids ages five to 14 were African American.

"We're gonna do our best to watch everybody, but the more eyes watching, the better protected," Durley said, also urging kids to be aware of their surroundings.