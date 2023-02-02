St. Vincent de Paul Georgia's Community Pharmacy celebrates two-year anniversary

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (WUPA) -- A local community pharmacy is changing lives and helping those who need it most, one prescription at a time.

Inside St. Vincent de Paul Georgia's main service center in Chamblee, there's a lifeline for low-income, uninsured, and underinsured Georgians. That lifeline is the Community Pharmacy, which is Georgia's only statewide free pharmacy. SVdP Georgia is celebrating the pharmacy's two-year anniversary and a milestone of two million prescriptions filled.

The pharmacy, which is part of SVdP Georgia's 120-year-old operation, provides free prescription medication for diabetes, high blood pressure, and other chronic conditions for underserved patients who often must choose between getting medications and groceries.

"I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, prostate cancer, and uncontrolled diabetes. Without medication and medical care, I was going to die. I didn't know how I was gonna pay for it," said Derrick Crumpler, one of their patients who shared his story on an SVdP Georgia video. "I know that my medications are stable, and so that's going to stabilize me."

SVdP Georgia has served nearly 3,500 patients in the last two years, filling more than 15,000 prescriptions worth over $2 million total.

"We have grown immensely. We're now doing over 1,100 prescriptions a month, absolutely free, for people in need, and we're kind of capped out at our capacity until we can hire more staff," said SVdP Georgia Executive Director Mike Mies.

They rely on donations to cover an annual $600,000 budget, which includes the more than $2 million in prescription medications they receive in-kind through wholesalers. Many patients have incomes below 200% of the poverty line. They're referred to SVdP Georgia by other agencies, or they apply for free prescriptions online.

"We do have some people who might have a higher income; however, their expenses are extremely high. We have people who might come in who may have just lost their jobs," said SVdP Georgia Director of Pharmacy Samantha Ricks, who described the different scenarios they consider during the application process. "We do provide delivery services, as well as we ship via UPS."

Data provided by SVdP shows over 1.4 million people in Georgia do not have health insurance. In addition, Georgia's uninsured rate of 13.7% is the third highest in the country, and 21.3% of the state's population lives below the federal poverty level.

Real people are behind those numbers and those people are what drives the Community Pharmacy team.

"I come to work with a smile on my face. I leave with a smile on my face, even when our workload is heavy. I still love my job," Ricks said.

