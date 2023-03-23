Receive A Free Screening Pass To "Spinning Gold"

Regal Atlantic Station | Wednesday, March 29 | 7:00pm

What the movie is about:

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. Along with a rag tag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.

Some of today's hottest music stars are playing the icons who inspired them and singing their most popular songs including Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, Grammy Award nominee Tayla Parx as Donna Summer and multi-Grammy winner Ledisi as Gladys Knight.

Fifty passes are available on a first come, first served basis.

Cast: Jeremy Jordan, Michelle Monaghan, Jay Pharoah, Dan Fogler, Jason Isaacs, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chris Redd, Casey Likes, and Sebastian Maniscalco

To RSVP to receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

