Special counsel investigation got search warrant for Donald Trump's Twitter account

(CNN) — The special counsel's investigation into Donald Trump secured a search warrant of the former president's Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, according to a newly unsealed court filing.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Alabama Republican Party's 2023 Summer meeting at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on August 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Alabama. Julie Bennett / Getty Images

The search was so secret that Twitter was barred from telling Trump the search warrant had been obtained for his account, and Twitter was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the records sought under the search warrant.

The special counsel's office, which is now working on the criminal case against Trump in DC District Court related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, sought the warrant in January 2023.

Twitter ultimately produced the records, according to the filing, now public in the US Circuit Court of Appeals.

This story is breaking and will be updated.