Son of a Critch - 'Pilot'

SERIES PREMIERE – Mark's (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) first day of sixth grade goes awry when a family of bullies take a special interest in making his life miserable. But when Mark stands up for himself and takes a shot at one of the bullies – a young girl named Fox (Sophia Powers) – he learns that words can hurt a lot more than fists (#101). The episode was written by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and directed by Renuka Jeyapalan. The CW original airdate 7/24/2023.