Son of a Critch - 'Lordy, Lordy, Looks who's dead'

THE MOST UNEXPECTED OF PLACES – A chance encounter at a funeral parlor leads to Mark's (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) first date with a girl. As he risks life and limb in a race across town to meet her, Fox (Sophia Powers) finds herself unexpectedly jealous. Meanwhile, Mary (Claire Rankin) tries to convince Dick (Richard Clarkin) to sell her the old radio station truck (#102). The episode was written by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and directed by Renuka Jeyapalan. The CW original airdate 7/24/2023.