Son of a Critch - 'Cucumber slumber'

THE SLEEPOVER – When Ritche (Mark Rivera) invites himself to a sleepover, Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) scrambles to hide his family's "eccentric" behavior. Meanwhile, Mike Sr. (Mark Critch) takes a staunch pro-cucumber stance when the new vegetable buys ad time on VOCM radio (#104). The episode was written by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and directed by Renuka Jeyapalan. The CW original airdate 8/7/2023.