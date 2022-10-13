Police respond to "active shooting" in Raleigh, North Carolina

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, were responding to an "active shooting" incident, the city's police department said.

Raleigh police said "multiple law enforcement agencies" responded to an "active shooting" sometime before 6 p.m. local time in the neighborhood of Hedingham, in the eastern part of the city. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted just after 7:30 p.m. that its special agents were responding to an "active shooter scene."

There was no immediate word on possible injuries or fatalities.

Residents were "advised to remain in their homes," police tweeted, while drivers were also asked to avoid the area.

Nearby Hedingham Golf Club told CBS affiliate WNCN-TV that it closed the club and pulled all golfers off the course.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that "state and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe."

