Sheriff: 3 men charged after going to Kansas City area for sex with minors during NFL Draft

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office says three men have been taken into custody for allegedly trying to have sex with children in the Kansas City area during the NFL draft.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations to set up a sting, during which three men traveled to Clay County to meet with whom they believed to be children ranging in ages from 10 to 14.

Those "children" were CCSO and HSI-KC investigators.

Authorities said when the men arrived at the arranged hotel or apartment from April 26 to April 30, they expected to meet with adults who were offering the children for sex. Those individuals were also undercover members of law enforcement.

The Clay County (MO) Sheriff's Office says three men have been taken into custody for allegedly trying to have sex with children in the Kansas City area during the NFL draft. (L-R) Nicholas Keith, Link Laithreach, and Glicero Gallahad are pictured here. Clay County (MO) Sheriff's Office/KMBC

Deputies arrested the men shortly after their arrival at the designated apartment or hotel room.

"The NFL Draft was an amazing experience for the entire Kansas City metro area, but we know events of that magnitude also can increase the opportunity for victimization," Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said. "Through this joint operation with HSI-KC, we wanted to reduce the chance any child in our community would fall victim to such a heinous crime."

Charges have been filed against all three men.

Link I. Laithreach, 33 of Portland, has been charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 12 years of age. Authorities said he has since posted his $20,000 bond.

Nicholas C. Keith, 33, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, has been charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years of age. He remains in custody.

Glicerio M. Gallahad, 41, of Madison, New Jersey, has been charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years of age. He remains in custody on a $40,000 bond.

"HSI is recognized as a global leader in the investigation of child predators," said HSI Kansas City acting Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. "Our ability to identify and rescue child victims; apprehend offenders; and help make the internet a safer place for children is even stronger when we have talented and dedicated law enforcement partners, like those at Clay County, working alongside our special agents. I could not be more proud of each and every one of the professionals who have dedicated their lives to the removal of child predators from our streets."

All three men have scheduled court appearances Monday.