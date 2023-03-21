Shaquille O'Neal shares reason for his hospitalization

(CNN) -- Shaquille O'Neal's followers were worried when they saw on social media that he was in a hospital bed.

Now the basketball star and game analyst has explained what has been going on -- with some light humor.

"To all the people who are concerned. First let me start off by saying thank you," O'Neal wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "And lastly i am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. but yes i am fine no need to worry."

"BBL" is an acronym for "Brazilian butt lift."

Over the weekend, O'Neal had posted a photo of himself on Twitter in which he was hooked up to machines in a hospital bed, sparking concern.

"i'm always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y'all," the tweet from the Hall of Famer read.

O'Neal has been an NBA analyst for Turner Sports (which is owned by CNN's parent company) for more than a dozen years.