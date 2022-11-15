Shaq, Henry Co. deputies team up with Academy Sports for Thanksgiving giveaway

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- Basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal joined forces with the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and volunteers to help families in need.

The only thing bigger than the basketball legend is his heart.

"We try to do a lot of things seen and unseen. We know it's Thanksgiving coming up, and a lot of people aren't able to eat how they want to eat, but if you live in this county, we're gonna make sure you're good for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day," said O'Neal.

The 7'1" sports analyst shared a lesson he learned about giving.

"That's what my mama told me, to help those in need, and I'm blessed, and I got it, so if I got it, we all got it," he said.

Shaquille O'Neal WUPA

Shaq, along with Henry County Sheriff's deputies and volunteers, gathered at the Tabernacle of Praise Church, teaming up with Academy for a holiday giveaway to make sure families have what they need to fill plates for Thanksgiving.

"It's amazing and much needed right now, and we're appreciative of everything you guys are doing," said Deborah Womack, whose family received some of the donated items.

"It means a lot to us as retired people, you know, our pension isn't that much," said Jeen Francois, another recipient.

The long lines of cars waiting to receive the goods was a testament to the heavy weight of inflation and the skyrocketing cost of living. Volunteers worked to help lighten the load and brighten the mood.

"We provided $2,000 in turkey cooking accessories, a wonderful pan, Tony Chachere's marinade, a meat injector, and of course, a thermometer to make sure that turkey is cooked down this Thanksgiving," said Academy Senior Regional Marketing Specialist Cody Reid.

Academy also presented the Sheriff's Office with a $3,000 gift card, which will go toward their Shop with a Deputy initiative, an annual event where students get to take home some early Christmas gifts.

This year's event will benefit 120 local students and take place on December 17, 2022.

"It's important in this time frame, and in the other seasons, that we support people that are in need to make sure they can suffer a little less during the season," said Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett.

Organizers said that support is there, as long as there's a need.