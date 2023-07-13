Severe turbulence injures 4 on Allegiant Flight 227 from Asheville to St. Petersburg

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Two passengers and two flight attendants were being treated for injuries in St. Petersburg, Florida, after Allegiant flight 227 from Asheville hit "severe" turbulence Wednesday, July 12, 2023, airline officials said.

Ambulances and medical teams met Allegiant flight 227 upon arrival at St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport after an Airbus A320 experienced "severe turbulence before landing."

According to Allegiant, of the 179 passengers and six crew members on board, four people were taken to hospital: two passengers and two flight attendants.

Two passengers and two flight attendants were being treated for injuries in St. Petersburg, Florida, after Allegiant flight 227 from Asheville hit "severe" turbulence on July 12, airline officials said. WLOS

"The stewardess beside us fell to the ground, and then we hit a major turbulence, which was petrifying, and she was literally like [the] Matrix," passenger Lisa Spriggs said. "[I] watched her go up in the air and just land straight down."

Passengers said the hour-and-15-minute flight was uneventful until the last 20 minutes.

"Some folks busted their heads, and I think a flight attendant broke her leg," Dane said. "There [were] at least six stretchers that went on and off the plane."

Dane, who was ready to board her flight to Asheville, was waiting to get on the plane that had just landed. She watched the scene play out in disbelief.

"The other people were coming off, were crying and hugging each other," Dane said. "That was scary to see."

Facetiming from the gate, Dane said new crew members arrived, and the plane was swapped out.

"We're supposed to be on the plane now, but now we're not leaving until 7:30 unless they postpone it again," Dane said. "It looks like a bigger plane, too, so we're pretty confident in it right now."

According to the FAA, which is investigating this incident, last year, 17 people were seriously injured because of turbulence. That's the highest number on record since 2011.