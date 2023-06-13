Several bridges in Sandy Springs, Alpharetta to remain closed for one year

Multiple bridges in Sandy Springs, Alpharetta to remain closed for the next year

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (WUPA) – The Georgia Department of Transportation says the replacement of several old bridges in Sandy Springs and Alpharetta will impact travel times in those areas over the next year.

Drivers in Sandy Springs said they are not exactly thrilled about the closure of the Pitts Road Bridge. Construction crews began demolition of that bridge early Monday morning.

"It's crazy. I actually was up at 5:00, and seen it on the news, and totally forgot about it," said Lamont Thomas. "But at the end of the day, it is what it is. Now, I just have to find out the way to get around."

Drivers who take the Pitts Road Bridge and Roberts Bridge routes in Sandy Springs will be forced to find detours for the next 12 months. The construction is part of the Georgia 400 project to replace three aging bridges with taller and wider structures. This will also add sidewalks and multi-use paths.

ICYMI starting around 5 AM Monday, June 12 Pitts Road closing over SR 400 for 1️⃣ year @SandySpringsGA https://t.co/Tkyi0nVFMT pic.twitter.com/JcMnogymbi — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) June 12, 2023

The project -- with a roughly $50 million price tag -- is being funded by local, state, and federal dollars. The project also includes reconstruction of the Kimball Bridge Road Bridge in Alpharetta.

"Roberts Drive does not require an offsite detour, so traffic is maintained while they're working on that one," said GDOT Spokesperson Kyle Collins.

Demolition of the Pitts Road Bridge comes after Sunday's interstate highway bridge collapse in Philadelphia, which reportedly was caused by heat from a tanker truck fire. That bridge collapse also brings to mind the 2017 Interstate 85 highway collapse in Atlanta, which was caused by burning construction materials beneath that roadway structure.

GDOT says that is all the more reason that stronger bridges are needed on roadways like Georgia 400 and other highways across the state.

"These bridges were built in the late 1960s, so well over 50 years old, have gone beyond their life cycle," said Collins.

Drivers can expect traffic during the early mornings and overnight, as GDOT reduces the number of travel lanes during construction.