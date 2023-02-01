Seth Rogen offers chance to hang with him at his Airbnb for $42

(CNN) -- Seth Rogen is inviting some lucky folks over.

The actor is renting out his space in Los Angeles where he goes to be creative on Airbnb.

Seth Rogen pictured here in Los Angeles, California, on November 6, 2022, is renting out his space in Los Angeles where he goes to be creative on Airbnb. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

"If you're reading this, you're considering booking a night at the Houseplant-inspired retreat. What makes it Houseplant-y, you may be asking,?" a note from Rogen reads on Airbnb. "Well, it's stocked with some of our favorite Housegoods (even a pre-release copy of our NEW Vinyl Box Set Vol 2!). The mid-century styling and LA views also have a distinctly Houseplant feel. And there's the fact that I'll be there to welcome you, which given that I'm the founder, adds to the Houseplant-ness."

According to the posting, the retreat is a "mid-century modern space is an ideal getaway if you're looking for inspiration, or just for a good hang. There's also a pottery wheel there."

Rogen is offering to throw some pottery with the renter, writing "I'm a pretty good teacher!" and there is the promise of a well-stocked fridge.

All for only $42 a night.

The space is only available for three single-night stays on February 15, 16, and 17. Anyone wishing to book it will get the opportunity when Airbnb opens up the reservations for the space at 1 p.m. ET on February 7.