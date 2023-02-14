Watch CBS News
Casting

Seeking males to portray fish market vendors

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

For MEGA:
Seeking MALES to portray fish market vendors. All ethnicities. Ages 30's to 60's.
Filming Dates: Wednesday, February 22nd
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Fitting Date: TBD - will schedule when booked
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: ATL
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: FISHMONGER

First published on February 14, 2023 / 3:03 PM

