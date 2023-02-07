Seeking fit or athletic, conventionally attractive males and females to portray club goers
For MEGA:
CL Casting is seeking fit or athletic, conventionally attractive MALES and FEMALES to portray clubgoers in the hottest nightclub in New York City!! If you have a hot boyfriend/girlfriend/spouse/partner, submit them too!!
All ethnicities. Ages 18 to 35 years old.
Filming Dates: Tuesday, February 14th
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Fitting Date: Wednesday 2/8 or Thursday 2/9
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: ATL
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: ST. VALENTINES
