Alexis Leggett Extras Casting

FEATURED EXTRAS

Seeking featured extras with acting ability for "May December!"

NOW CASTING FEATURED NON SPEAKING ROLES

$200/10

We are seeking those who have acting or theater experience to fill these roles. Though these roles do not have lines we need performances to be believable and natural.

'May December'

Directed by Todd Haynes

Starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton

FEATURED EXTRA RATE: $200/10hr

$200 guaranteed for the shoot date- most days are expected to be between 8-10 hours (some less). If the shoot happens to go over 10 hours overtime will be granted at time and a half.

Proof of vaccination is required to work on this project for anyone over the age of 10.

Children 10 and under are exempt.

————————-

Currently seeking the following featured nonspeaking roles:

Man in the window: White. Male. 20-35 years old.

Shoot dates: 10/19

Charlie's friend: Open ethnicity. Male. Over 18 to play younger.

Shoot dates: 10/24, 10/25, and 11/11

Mary's friend: Open ethnicity. Female. Over 18 to play younger.

Shoot dates: 10/24, 10/25, and 11/11

Ben's Daughter: 6-10 years old. White.

Shoot date: 10/25

Ben's Son: 5-8 years old. White

Shoot date: 10/25

Ben's Wife: 30-40 years old. White.

Shoot date: 10/25

Joe's Brother-in-Law: 35-45 years old. Open ethnicity.

Shoot date: 10/25

Joe's Sister: 28-35 years old. Asian.

Shoot date: 10/25

Man at BBQ: Open ethnicity. Ages 30-50.

Shoot date: 10/25

Woman at BBQ: Open ethnicity. Ages 30-80.

Shoot date: 10/25

Billy Atherton: Son of Gracie. White. Aged 35-43.

Shoot dates: 11/11 and 11/14

Billy's Wife: White. Aged 35-43

Shoot dates: 11/11 and 11/14

Cassidy's Husband: White. Aged 35-43

Shoot dates: 11/11 and 11/14

Peter: 16-19 years old. White Male. Gracie's grandchild.

Shoot dates: 11/11 and 11/14

Sarah: 13-17 years old. White female. Gracie's grandchild.

Shoot dates: 11/11 and 11/14

Freshman Boy: 13-15 years old. Male. Open ethnicity.

Shoot date: 11/11

Honor's Friend: 18-25 years old. Open ethnicity.

Shoot date: 11/11

Please submit the following information to MayDecemberExtras@gmail.com for consideration using role you are submitting for as the subject line. If you are submitting for more than one role please include which roles in the body of your email. If you are submitting as a family please send one email and submit together.

**This is local hire to Savannah ONLY- no lodging or travel provided**

Name:

Phone Number:

Age (Minors only):

City Located:

Vaccination Status:

Height:

Ethnicity:

US Citizen:

Availability for the shoot dates:

Available to work as a local hire to Savannah, GA:

Reliable Transportation:

Valid Minors Permit # (if applicable):

Please list any acting/theater experience:

Please include a recent full body photo and a close up photo: we want to know what you look like currently! (NO filters- we want to see what you actually look like!)

If you have a car with a make/model prior to 2015 please include a photo of your car as well!

The director will want to view many of these photos prior to booking so please make sure we can see you clearly in good lighting.

Looking forward to seeing your submissions!

Best,

Alexis Leggett

Extras Casting Director

757.814.0636