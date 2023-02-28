Watch CBS News
Seeking FAMILIES with kids/teens, ages 9-15, to portray families at a parade

By Michele Roberts

Seeking FAMILIES with kids/teens, ages 9-15, any ethnicity, to portray families at a parade. Submit photos of a family together if possible, and separate as well if the family photos are older. Unfortunately, kids younger than 9 can't be considered for this.
Filming Dates: Saturday, March 11th
Fitting Date: Monday 3/6 - Thursday 3/9 (just one day)
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: Atlanta, GA
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: FAMILY OUTING

