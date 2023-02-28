Seeking FAMILIES with kids/teens, ages 9-15, to portray families at a parade

For MEGA:

Seeking FAMILIES with kids/teens, ages 9-15, any ethnicity, to portray families at a parade. Submit photos of a family together if possible, and separate as well if the family photos are older. Unfortunately, kids younger than 9 can't be considered for this.

Filming Dates: Saturday, March 11th

Fitting Date: Monday 3/6 - Thursday 3/9 (just one day)

Filming Rate: $182/12

Fitting Rate: $100/8

COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming

Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test

Location: Atlanta, GA

Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

SUBJECT: FAMILY OUTING